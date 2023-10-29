Colorful striped curtains set against a black background add color and whimsy and were a simple and budget-friendly way to create a major visual impact.
All of the company's designs are permit-ready, and the team will help clients complete the necessary paperwork.
Los Angeles company Cover builds customizable prefab ADUs.
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior paint color, and this one shows a black shade that blends into the woods.
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior, making it out of wood or steel.
Singita
In the garnet-colored powder room, a classic Victorian four-panel door has been reinterpreted with rounded grooves in place of panels.
Aux Box, a prefab builder that makes backyard homes and offices, recently created a sauna.
The furnished interiors are paneled in pine, which can come in a natural or whitewashed finish.
The cabinetry throughout the unit and the bathroom tiling are offered in either white (pictured above) or black color schemes.
While infrared in the ceilings and electrical heating beneath the floors are included in the unit, mini AC/heat pumps are offered for an additional $3.3k CAD. Other upgrades include exterior outlets and screen doors.
The Model 240 comes with a range and a refrigerator. The additional space in the Model 640 means that aux box can include an oven, dishwasher, and dedicated dining table in the larger model.
Windows and entries into the aux box are placed to optimize lighting, ventilation, and privacy. For example, a transom window beside the kitchen is situated opposite the front door in the Model 240 to allow for a cross breeze. In the picture above, cabinetry was placed where a stove and window would normally be positioned.
The modularity championed by aux box refers to its method of constructing prefabs, which helps to minimize construction time, cost, and its environmental impact.
“Our belief is that Aro’s off-site assembly / shortened on-site assembly approach can be applied to other typologies across the residential spectrum, such as infill backyard housing and townhouse developments,” says Blair. “Ultimately, the intent is that the hybrid construction method will be able to address issues of housing affordability in even the densest of regions–making high-quality design and high-performing buildings accessible to a diverse demographic of homebuyers across geographic markets.”
Low-voltage lighting, Span electrical panels, battery storage, electric heat pumps, high R windows, maximum efficiency solar, and high velocity HVAC combine to help Aro homes operate as carbon negative.
Aro homes are engineered to use 67% less energy than the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2030 Challenge Baseline. Aro calculates that the house will use 107% less energy than the AIA baseline once energy reductions from photovoltaic panels are accounted for.
Ample sunlight, open spaces, and numerous sightlines to the outdoors bolster the contemporary home's connection to its environment.
Aro only produces all-electric homes.
"The fundamental driver at the core of Aro Homes is to reimagine traditional residential construction and shift existing paradigms around what buyers typically expect in a home,
"Our hope is that we will continue to collaborate with Aro Homes as they scale across geographic markets,
Consistent with Aro's mission, the Olson Kundig-designed home is carbon negative.
“If this house can, in some small way, nudge the market to expect higher performance and higher quality design, the impact could be exponential given the size of the single family market,
Through their end-to-end development process and multidisciplinary team, Aro has pledged to build net-zero homes faster and more efficiently than today’s standard builds.
Hidden storage underneath the stairs provides space for an organized kitchen pantry.