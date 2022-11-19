Poured-in-place white concrete countertops provide an inert and tactile textured surface for cooking and baking. Birch plywood floating shelves with concealed LED lighting illuminate the worktop while also showcasing refined cooking tools and pantry items. Outdoor benches provide flexible seating that stands up to the heavy use and potential spills of a busy vacation rental kitchen.
Mirasol house
Arriving the entrance Gallery
Ground floor plan
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
An outdoor deck fills the space between the two main volumes of the structure, additionally separating public and private programming.
The thermally treated ash deck will patina and become a silvery grey tone that blends with the tree trunks in the backyard.
The movement of light throughout the day informed the “constellation pattern” of ceiling lights, which are clustered more toward the east-facing side of the house, and tapered toward the west-facing side, where light lingers longer into the evening.
The home’s kitchen anchors the home, and is a reflection of the family’s culture. “The kitchen is the space most important to this family and where they like to gather and spend time with one another,” says Johnson. Vertical white-washed cypress wraps the wall and ceiling on either side of the kitchen, complementing the warm tone of the wood frame windows.
“The rest of the house is flooded with light. It's bright and energizing,” says Audrey. “But when we're winding down from a long day at work, we just like to go into the family room and hang out on the couch. It’s our little sanctuary.” The Outline sofa by Muuto was placed with a vintage marble coffee table and rug from June + Blue. The floor lamp is Flos.
When Yoni and Lindsey are not at the Graham Residence, they rent out the property on Airbnb.
Simple life simple house
The wardrobes flanking the double doors to the bathroom match the wide double vanity in the bathroom.
The two structures are positioned at either side of the plot to enhance privacy.