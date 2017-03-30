A central, double height, dual-sided fireplace anchors the home, connecting the main living spaces with the entrance and spacious gallery foyer on the opposite side.
Sundial House, Living Room.
Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York
A 25-foot cantilevered trellis protects the southern patio and pool from neighbors above and frames sweeping uninterrupted views of the Los Angeles Basin to the south.
A new two-story building, consisting of a garage on its first level and a private library on the second level, includes storage, a reading area and a powder room. The illuminated facade is made of bronze-anodized aluminum metal panels.