Adrian Larralde built the original yurt in 2010 and added the porch in mid-2017, extending the living space toward beach views.
Adrian Larralde built the original yurt in 2010 and added the porch in mid-2017, extending the living space toward beach views.
Bedroom/living area
Bedroom/living area
Entry
Entry
The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area.
The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area.
The the warm wood siding is juxtaposed against the industrial grey steel frame of the structure.
The the warm wood siding is juxtaposed against the industrial grey steel frame of the structure.
rear facade and yard, view from poolhouse
rear facade and yard, view from poolhouse
This four-module LivingHome was installed in just four hours.
This four-module LivingHome was installed in just four hours.
In thinking about the worldwide lack of reliable water, sanitation, food, and electricity—and the fact that housing sector contributes more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions—the Yale Center for Ecosystems in Architecture and the New Haven, Connecticut–based architecture firm Gray Organschi Architecture designed and constructed a 230-square-foot home called the Ecological Living Module (ELM). The construction is a fully off-grid housing prototype that was designed to take advantage of sustainable materials, green technology, and simple construction methods. There's a a rainwater harvesting system, a solar system that provides 100 percent of the building’s energy needs, and a graywater system that irrigates food-producing plants that mark the building’s west facade.
In thinking about the worldwide lack of reliable water, sanitation, food, and electricity—and the fact that housing sector contributes more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions—the Yale Center for Ecosystems in Architecture and the New Haven, Connecticut–based architecture firm Gray Organschi Architecture designed and constructed a 230-square-foot home called the Ecological Living Module (ELM). The construction is a fully off-grid housing prototype that was designed to take advantage of sustainable materials, green technology, and simple construction methods. There's a a rainwater harvesting system, a solar system that provides 100 percent of the building’s energy needs, and a graywater system that irrigates food-producing plants that mark the building’s west facade.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
Project Name: Kenyon Residence Website: http://www.protohomes.com/
Project Name: Kenyon Residence Website: www.protohomes.com
Prefabricated and stackable, Kasita's high-density units may be a solution to America’s affordable housing crisis—with tech-enabled, high-quality design to boot.
Prefabricated and stackable, Kasita's high-density units may be a solution to America’s affordable housing crisis—with tech-enabled, high-quality design to boot.
The L-shaped secondary building perches over a craggy escarpment. It offers the best vantage point for taking in the moss-planted roof, forest, and ocean.
The L-shaped secondary building perches over a craggy escarpment. It offers the best vantage point for taking in the moss-planted roof, forest, and ocean.
Estonian design collective Kodasema launched this 269-square-foot micro-home, which can be built in less than a day.
Estonian design collective Kodasema launched this 269-square-foot micro-home, which can be built in less than a day.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
The team shipped the FutureHUAS on five 43-foot-long trailers from Virginia Tech to Dubai, and installed it in less than two days for the 2018 Solar Decathlon Middle East. The open hatch is for drone deliveries.
The team shipped the FutureHUAS on five 43-foot-long trailers from Virginia Tech to Dubai, and installed it in less than two days for the 2018 Solar Decathlon Middle East. The open hatch is for drone deliveries.
Stilts elevate the new spaces, keeping them clear of flood waters while also making it possible to swim underneath the buildings.
Stilts elevate the new spaces, keeping them clear of flood waters while also making it possible to swim underneath the buildings.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
In the bright and airy kitchen, top-of-the-line appliances include a Miele integrated refrigerator, a Liebherr freezer unit, and a concealed Qasair Condari Westmore rangehood. The Salinas System Kitchen island was designed by Patricia Urquiola for Boffi.
In the bright and airy kitchen, top-of-the-line appliances include a Miele integrated refrigerator, a Liebherr freezer unit, and a concealed Qasair Condari Westmore rangehood. The Salinas System Kitchen island was designed by Patricia Urquiola for Boffi.
The kitchen opens to the elements thanks to sliding doors from C.R. Laurence. The anigre in the kitchen is the same employed in the master bedroom.
The kitchen opens to the elements thanks to sliding doors from C.R. Laurence. The anigre in the kitchen is the same employed in the master bedroom.
While the house’s original pine is richly colored and textured, a number of structural posts rendered the kitchen difficult to furnish with modern fixtures. A newly-added black beam, which extends outward into the dining room, allowed for the posts’ removal.
While the house’s original pine is richly colored and textured, a number of structural posts rendered the kitchen difficult to furnish with modern fixtures. A newly-added black beam, which extends outward into the dining room, allowed for the posts’ removal.

96 more saves

Set cover photo