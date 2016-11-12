The Attic is a minimal renovation located in Strasbourg, France, designed by f+f architectes. This large duplex apartment occupies the former attic of the building. It has been created through the conversion of old maid rooms and the above loft that was used for storage. Throughout the project the material palette is restrained: wood flooring, black MDF that is dyed in the mass for the fixed furniture, large sheets of thin ceramic in the bathrooms and kitchen top. The upper floor is organized with the kitchen on one side, a fireplace and living room on the other, dining area in the center. Only the chimney masonry from the lower floor apartments interrupts the open plan. The living room faces a large terrace that is partly sunken into the roof. The built in fireplace is flanked with concealed storage spaces and bar.