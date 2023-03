Muuto’s Cover Side Chair (seen here in Cognac Leather/Oak) is aptly named with its curved backrest and folded covers. The frame is made of solid oak, while the form is made of pressed oak veneer. “I aimed for a crisp and vivid expression in the plywood while looking for a solid and grounded look in the frame and base of the design,” says designer Thomas Bentzen. Pair it with Muuto’s 70/70 table or let it stand alone.