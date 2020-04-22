In Jardin Zen, Until the World is Gone is an installation by Russian artist Sergey Katran that comprises terra-cotta sculptures shaped like the sound waves of the word “art” when said in different languages.
The "transparent veranda" allows natural light to penetrate the building’s interior and connects the living areas to the exterior courtyards.
The dramatic entry features a stone-framed ocean view that creates a "portal to the Pacific" and a zen rock garden designed by WATG and David O. Design.
Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.
The Large Superior Fattoria rooms feature oak floors and wood paneling, which the architects developed with local artisans.
Paris Court in Budapest, also known as the Brudern House, is eclectic in style, combining Art Nouveau, Moorish Revival, and Gothic forms and motifs for a highly decorative exterior and interior.
The recently completed home—dubbed the Hawthorn House—was created for a couple who asked Edition Office directors Kim Bridgland and Aaron Roberts to apply rural design sensibilities to a more suburban context.
Slatted Tzalama wood screens provide privacy and light control as well as a pop of contrast against the concrete structure.
Amangiri is a modern luxury destination set on 600 acres within canyon country offering access to national parks and Lake Powell. The resort is a feat of architecture and is outfitted with a world-class spa.
Built entirely from teak harvested on-site, this breezy solar-powered home in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, ticks all the right boxes for a pair of avid environmentalists who love surfing.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
The bright and airy master bedroom features expansive glazing and has a high ceiling with exposed beams.
Designed to mimic a natural gorge, the Iron Maiden House features rock-like building volumes bisected with river-like water features.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
The vegan pizza and ice cream bar features a reclaimed wood counter, dark green Muuto Nerd stools, and Clé tile on the stair risers.
Beyond the living room and deck, a natural pool filled with koi fish serves as a unique focal point of the tropical garden.
"The wood establishes a very emphatic and directional rhythm that orders the project," says Eduardo Cadaval, one of the firm’s founders.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
The concrete cladding contrasts with warm orange teak.
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.