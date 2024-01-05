Most of the artwork that adorns the walls is also by Mike and Jewlsy. The framed palm fronds above the credenza, for example, are inscribed with the original deeds to Jewlsy's family home in Kerala, India, and are approximately 300 years old.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
Landscape designer Molly Sedlacek is a firm believer that fencing should complement the architectural style of the home, as in this home in Echo Park, Los Angeles with landscaping by Orca Living.
The cabinetry is made by Puustelli Miinus. “It is the most ecological kitchen out there,” says AleksAleksii of the black-stained birch cabinets with bio-composite frames.