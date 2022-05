Mayfair Apartment is a minimal space located in London, England, designed by SIRS. The project lies at the heart of central London’s exclusive Mayfair Conservation area in Westminster. The commission consisted in a complete redesign of a 4th floor level apartment. The 1960s multi-story apartment block with retail units on the ground floor and it’s reinforced concrete framework supported by a single central column enabled a complete floor plan re-organization. The bright open plan living-room with an adaptable kitchen island is allocated to face the lively property front, whilst both bedrooms overlook the more quiet back of the building block.