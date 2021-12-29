The house's sloping roof allows room for custom angled clerestory windows that bring light deep into the interior.
The backyard features a hot tub and a barbecue framed in Heath tiles for outdoor entertaining.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The bathroom features custom black-and-white Carrara marble flooring.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
Síol Studios redesigned and updated the pool as well: adding a hot tub close to the master bedroom, a baja shelf for kids, and a submerged ledge that runs the length of the pool on either side. The tiles are terra-cotta Zellige tiles in fired opal from Clé.
The master bedroom features the same hand-painted terra-cotta tile flooring as the kitchen.
Inside, the house offers tree house vibes with expansive, operable glazing and cedar-clad walls. Exposed wooden support beams pop against the crisp, white ceiling.
The living spaces are seamlessly connected via an open layout that caters to easy entertaining. A row of wood-framed French doors line the back wall, creating an intimate indoor/outdoor connection with the backyard.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
Clerestory windows welcome plenty of light into the living room, while crisp white walls present a striking blank canvas for collected artwork.
Nestled among the one-acre lot’s lush vegetation, the main entry features an arched, wooden doorway that echoes the dramatic curves found throughout the interior.
Jitney by Farrow & Ball, though muted, is an uplifting tone that’s meant to evoke sandy beaches.
Craving more than a basic white? The experts think that warm neutrals will be used throughout the house to add warmth but still maintain flexibility.
Clear Oaks Residence is nearly hidden by the landscape, which makes this home a true retreat from the hubbub of the city. A Genesis GV80 sits surrounded by lush landscaping. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
The LumiPod is equipped with Rockwool insulation, exterior rain sheeting, and a moisture protection film. A Toshiba reversible air conditioning system is installed by default for heating and cooling.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
Minimally separated by LaCantina walls of glass, the interior white-washed fumed oak flooring flows into the Alaskan yellow cedar deck built at the same elevation.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
The original pool was rebuilt as part of the renovation. Landscaping runs right up to the water’s edge, creating a pond-like ambiance.
Reclaimed Douglas fir beams from Fort Vancouver train station were milled by Salvage Works, a local company, and laid in a herringbone pattern to make up the flooring.
The warm and inviting kitchen occupies the space between the living and dining rooms, maintaining an open and fluid connection to both.
Built in 1975, the Ramada House is widely considered to be one of the most significant residences in the Grand Canyon State.
The master is relatively large for a midcentury space and has an ensuite bathroom.
The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The new owners can spend time relaxing and taking in sunset views from several sitting areas that are topped with traditional wooden beams.
To maximize space in the kids' room, Thomas used a bunk and trundle full bed that fits adults as well as children. The beds are topped with organic checked sheets from Pottery Barn Kids and alpaca teddy bears from The Little Market. A Justina Blakeney wall hangings adds a pop of texture. “I wanted the room to be kid friendly but adult appropriate—so I kept the color palette neutral and chose pieces that would work for any guest, like this cute night stand, modern book shelf, and minimalistic reading lights (the Stella Sconce by Mitzi).”
“I wanted something elegant and soothing, but still with a pop of color, so I added the high-backed Boden chairs in Vance Rose with a little ottoman.” The seating is from Room & Board.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
An idea that works well for outdoor showers or Zen-style bathrooms with wooden bathtubs, ladders—such as the Nomad Shelf System from Skagerak—don't scream "I'm storage," and can be used as a toiletry shelf or towel rack.
View of the living area
