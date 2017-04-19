Jean Verville architecte designed FAHOUSE, a residence burrowed in the middle of a hemlock forest in Eastern Townships, Canada. The design takes inspiration from the archetypal figure of a house and doubles it with two triangular prism forms that are connected – almost like two trees growing towards the sky.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Together with Nick Dine, Chris also designed the concrete planters, pillows, and powder-coated steel lounge chairs on the front deck; all are part of the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection for Target. Predominantly native, fire-resistant plantings dot the property, which sits in a wildland urban inter-face (WUI) zone.
Designed in 1972 by local architect Edgar Waehrer, this home was renovated by creative director Ben Watson and his partner, painter Claudio Tschopp. As a later example of Northwest modernism, the home combined the clean lines and open plans of mid-century modernism with an emphasis on natural local materials and natural light. However, while the 16-foot ceilings in the home gave a sense of airiness, the plentiful wood paneling on the walls kept it dark and feeling damp, and so the couple bleached the walls to better reflect natural light.
