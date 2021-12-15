The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
Wooden carved out a cozy sitting area by the back window. The walls are painted with Farrow + Ball's Great White. The chime on the wall is from The Tienda at Hotel San Cristobal in Baja California. The backsplash features glazed Moroccan zellige tiles from Cle.
The kitchen extends from inside to outside. Large sliding doors completely open up the interior living spaces to the exterior deck, which provides additional prep, dining, and cooking spaces.
The kitchen backsplash features Yohen Border mosaic tile from Inax. Note the curved shape of the island. The stools are from Normann Copenhagen.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
The owners of this updated Tudor-style abode in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, Amanda and William Hunter, are the design duo behind the William Hunter Collective, which rehabs homes. Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
The couple went with different iterations of the stairs, at one time considering metal cord and colored rope for the railing. “Then in the end we really liked the white space that we were creating, but also wanted to create texture within that same color,” says Lara, which is how they settled on a white railing, with white shelves and cabinetry.
Jason custom made the shared desk with white oak legs and a plywood and laminate top. The chairs are a limited edition all-black finish from Laura Davidson, and the shelves are from Shelfology.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
A wet room holds the tub and shower.
The social spaces are at the rear of the yard, including turf for the kids’ play and a cooking and dining area, all tucked behind a custom concrete planter. The raised beds, including on top of the fence, are for herbs, as the homeowners are avid cooks.
At a modern, renovated home in Melbourne designed by NORTHBOURNE Architecture + Design, a new fireplace was installed above a marble hearth that doubles as a bench with storage for firewood underneath.
Who says that firewood can't be stored in a simple and straightforward wood box? At a writer's home off the coast of Maine, Alex Scott Porter Design selected a Morsø wood stove that, together with its hearth of local Criehaven beach stone, gives off enough heat to warm the entire cottage. Firewood is kept in a simple wooden box next to the fireplace.
At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
A woodburning stove keeps the 820-square foot interior of this off-grid home in eastern Washington state by Jesse Garlick. The True North wodo stove from Pacific Energy is fed firewood stored in the stacked wood cabinets adjacent.
To heat their renovated home in southwestern France that formerly functioned as an old mill built in 1822, Blee Halligan Architects installed a 17.75-inch-tall, 15.75-inch-wide, and 15.75-inch-deep wood-burning stove equipped with a built-in water boiler. The stove was built into an old doorway that was no longer needed, and elevated on a metal platform that incorporated firewood storage horizontally below the fireplace.
London-based architecture group Theis and Khan designed their own office space, an art gallery and family home with a hanging fireplace and built-in cove for firewood. The cove creates a tabletop-like surface on top and brings texture to the space.
For this Swedish kitchen, an extra-thin slab of Carrara marble was used for the countertop and backsplash so that it would recede into the space, not overwhelm it. The room is also outfitted with IKEA cabinets painted a serene powder blue—adding a vintage vibe, and a high-low sense of style.
Oil your wooden kitchen tools and cutting boards. Most mineral oils will do the trick—and they’ll give your wooden widgets a much longer life. Make sourdough bread. If you’ve got some yeast in your pantry, and it’s not too old, get down to perfecting that sourdough bread recipe. You could also start a kombucha culture, or pickle any hearty vegetables you’ve got lying around. Make a pantry meal. If you can’t get to the supermarket, think about making some Spanish rice and beans from canned or dry goods. Perfectly simple. Label absolutely everything. KonMari your entire kitchen, while you’re at it. Know where and what everything is, and get rid of anything you don’t use for a perfectly uncluttered and organized kitchen.
"Around the time we were thinking of moving back [to San Francisco], I took a trip to Marfa, Texas, and fell in love with the agelessness of Donald Judd’s work," says Amy. "I liked the idea of having a classic American reference to the space, since we are influenced as much from America as we are by Asian culture."
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
Inside, rustic elements (like wood beams and whitewashed wood) nod to the structure’s former life, while walls of glass, black metal accents, and sleek furnishings give it a fresh, new look. After the renovation, the couple loved the guesthouse so much they decided to make it their full-time dwelling.
From the central kitchen island, there is a continuous line of sight to the garden. “Milli loves her indoor plants,” says builder Hamish White. “The tree views from most windows, and all the indoor plants makes you feel as if nature is never far away.”
The six-burner La Cornue stove provided visual inspiration for the eclectic, vintage finishes throughout the rest of the home.
