Light-filled living and dining areas and an open kitchen are all contained within the ground-floor module. The space can be closed off by slightly iridescent curtains in “Decipher” by Maharam, hung on a curtain track with 8" drop chains. The centerpiece of the space is Artemide’s Logico Suspension lamp, which illuminates the elegant M.I.R. table by Cassina and understated Laleggera chairs by Alias.