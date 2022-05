An expansive Series 600 Multi-Slide Door seamlessly connects the kitchen with the outdoor pool and terrace. “Some spaces like the kitchen and dining want to have a nearly unobstructed connection to the exterior and the view beyond,” explain Dale and Darci. “The large expanse of glass here makes it feel as if you are right outside.” The sizable opening allows sunlight to pour into the home, while the deep overhang mitigates solar heat gain.