Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
Architect David Dowell and his wife, Kathy, took a decade to determine what they wanted to do with the historic 12-acre property they bought in eastern Kansas. The couple eventually opted to renovate and expand the modest limestone cottage that was already there. The resulting 1,250-square-foot getaway sits on the rolling plain amid elm, silver maple, and eastern red cedar trees. “You don’t have to choose between old and new,” says David. “It’s a false construct in our brain to even think that way.”
Architect David Dowell and his wife, Kathy, took a decade to determine what they wanted to do with the historic 12-acre property they bought in eastern Kansas. The couple eventually opted to renovate and expand the modest limestone cottage that was already there. The resulting 1,250-square-foot getaway sits on the rolling plain amid elm, silver maple, and eastern red cedar trees. “You don’t have to choose between old and new,” says David. “It’s a false construct in our brain to even think that way.”
ECOS's Everlasting Sage is an ideal color for those who want a noticeable, stylish change without much heavy lifting.
ECOS's Everlasting Sage is an ideal color for those who want a noticeable, stylish change without much heavy lifting.
October Mist (1945), a gentle sage-green hue, is Benjamin Moore’s 2022 Color of the Year.
October Mist (1945), a gentle sage-green hue, is Benjamin Moore’s 2022 Color of the Year.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
Architect Sergio Araneda designed a contemporary timber-wrapped cabin on a remote site in Malalcahuello, Chile.
Architect Sergio Araneda designed a contemporary timber-wrapped cabin on a remote site in Malalcahuello, Chile.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
Two levels of decking with built-in benches descend onto a lower stone patio.
Two levels of decking with built-in benches descend onto a lower stone patio.
"I think the strong, simple, unrefined setting of nature all around The Lofthouse forces you into a different state of mind," says Tarah MacAlmon. "There is something that happens mentally when you aren’t on your own man-made turf anymore. You are on nature’s turf, and there really is a certain awe and even pause that comes with that."
"I think the strong, simple, unrefined setting of nature all around The Lofthouse forces you into a different state of mind," says Tarah MacAlmon. "There is something that happens mentally when you aren’t on your own man-made turf anymore. You are on nature’s turf, and there really is a certain awe and even pause that comes with that."
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
Danielle and Ely most enjoy "seeing groups of friends sit at the outdoor dining table, cook at the outdoor hearth, and enjoy the space exactly as we intended."
Danielle and Ely most enjoy "seeing groups of friends sit at the outdoor dining table, cook at the outdoor hearth, and enjoy the space exactly as we intended."
The outdoor living room connects the private and public wings of the house and offers spectacular sunset views.
The outdoor living room connects the private and public wings of the house and offers spectacular sunset views.
Before: A gabion wall was also constructed in the private garden.
Before: A gabion wall was also constructed in the private garden.
The home boasts numerous outdoor spaces, many protected from unpredictable rain showers.
The home boasts numerous outdoor spaces, many protected from unpredictable rain showers.
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The guest bathroom was enlarged and finished with Moroccan plaster.
The guest bathroom was enlarged and finished with Moroccan plaster.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
The home that Marlin Hanson, of Hanson Land &amp; Sea, built for his family is clad with cedar shingles and features a green roof and a massive Douglas fir support beam that runs from the interior to the exterior.
The home that Marlin Hanson, of Hanson Land &amp; Sea, built for his family is clad with cedar shingles and features a green roof and a massive Douglas fir support beam that runs from the interior to the exterior.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.

6 more saves

Set cover photo