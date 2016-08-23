VIVA Vancouver, a city-run organization dedicated to promote walking and spending time outdoors in downtown Vancouver, sponsored a design competition for an outdoor seating arrangement. The winning design, Urban Reef, offers passersby myriad ways to relax in the streets of Vancouver.
The Ogrodnik/Bardin family enjoy the pleasures of family life in the kitchen.
Trusound M-Series Turntable by Chinavasion
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
A diagram of the home outlines its sustainable aspects, including LED lighting and an Advantex septic system that has no environmental impact.
Concept drawing of the home. It ultimately came to $225 per square foot, which is falls in the lower end of custom construction costs in Northern California
Fenster purchased the three shipping containers from and had them fabricated at ConGlobal in Oakland, California. “We didn’t realize that most people don’t actually use used shipping containers, which eliminates the recycling aspect of it. We went with high B-grade containers,” he says.
A close-up shot of the glass “spine.” Fenster placed the units four feet apart from each other to allow light into the home. The grated bridge continues through the home to the outside path, integrating the structure with its landscape.
The metal grating floor on the second story allows light to filter through to the first level (living room shown). “You can sit or lay on the couch and see a 180-degree slice of the earth that you would just never see otherwise. It’s a different perspective of the world,” says DeWitt.
