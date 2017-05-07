“The backyard, which was kind of the focus of the project, was overgrown and quite disconnected from the house itself,” said architect Nigel Parish. The glass doors of the addition open onto a patio and lawn where the kids can play.
The side yard connects the courtyard to the backyard. At the center is a downspout fountain that Young designed (an up-close look reveals a collection of gears and found metal objects from Renningers, the antique flea market in Mt. Dora). He later added a second chain to the right that guides overflow water from the gutters into a submerged drain added to the patio.
The long hallway from the kitchen to the master bedroom is often used as a racetrack for scooters or cardboard box bobsledding. The exposed steel support beams are at the heart of the home, and the project's design.