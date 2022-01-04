Situated blocks from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, this boxy residence features three floors, a large roof deck, and a redwood exterior cladding.
The home is clad in Western Red Cedar and James Hardie cementitious siding.
Designing innovative prefabricated homes for over thirty years, Mahana Homes offer consumers a fusion of modern and traditional designs. The beauty of nature is incorporated in each project's indoor environment.
A dedicated office nook with a built-in desk and lots of natural light thanks to the new window.