The living room sports a panoply of wood: Douglas fir for the ceiling, hemlock for the walls, and stained oak for the floor. The sofa is the Neo model by Bensen and the rug is vintage.
Marcel Breuer Hooper House II Den
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
Tyler Lemkin turned to contractor Roderick McGrew for help refurbishing his dated Richard Neutra house in the Crestwood Hills area of Los Angeles. One of McGrew’s tasks was ripping up the pink carpeting—which had been added by a previous owner—and installing new wood floors.
One corner holds a chair and table designed by Verheyden.
A flat roof and all-white interior unifies the home's three volumes.
Maximizing space is crucial in this densely populated city, and Djuhara put every last interior cubic inch to good use in his design, as Wisnu’s work nook attests.
A series of open, street-facing gardens make up this five-story, 700-square-foot home in Tokyo, Japan. Called Garden & House, it was designed by Ryue Nishizawa, and serves as part of a study of new urban lifestyles for the non-nuclear family.
OBI-House by Tetsushi Tominaga, 2013, in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Prefecture