A third of the house and deck cantilever out toward the stream, and the void beneath the deck provides a place for wood storage. The cabin sits just 100 feet from the water, and with the windows open you can hear the ambient rush of the stream from throughout the house.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
With its large covered porch and glazed walls, the Beaver Creek Cabin frames the forest like a picture.
Nestron’s Cube Two X is as spacious and it is space-age.
The dining table overlooks the light well at the center of the shelter.
Available for the first time in decades, the 1950 John O. Carr house by Frank Lloyd Wright sits on an idyllic three-acre lot about 25 miles northwest of Chicago. Wright's original design details heavily informed expansions to the home completed in the 1980s.
After converting a van to drive Australia’s “Big Lap,” two Americans create a thorough how-to guide.
