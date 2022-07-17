SubscribeSign In
Dark finishes and industrial touches, such as the exposed steel structure on the second floor, are tempered by plentiful connections to out-door spaces, like the backyard, where Cony practices yoga.
Dark finishes and industrial touches, such as the exposed steel structure on the second floor, are tempered by plentiful connections to out-door spaces, like the backyard, where Cony practices yoga.
The rest of the building wraps around the central open space, framing it in dark concrete.
The rest of the building wraps around the central open space, framing it in dark concrete.
A narrow black hallway snakes through the house, connecting bedrooms to shared spaces like the living room, where Jorge catches up on his phone.
A narrow black hallway snakes through the house, connecting bedrooms to shared spaces like the living room, where Jorge catches up on his phone.
The floors provide a comfortable place for the family dog, Messi, to sit.
The floors provide a comfortable place for the family dog, Messi, to sit.