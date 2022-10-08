The only Frank Lloyd Wright–designed home in Hawaii captures not only the architect's signature style, but also the spirit of its location—with an outdoor lava-rock hot tub overlooking the ocean and breathtaking, panoramic mountain views of three of the Big Island’s awe-inspiring volcanoes (Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, and Hualalai). The 1995 home was commissioned by Sanderson Sims in partnership with Taliesin Associated Architects, John Rattenbury, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Originally conceived for the Cornwell Family in Pennsylvania in 1954, the 3,700-square-foot, passive solar hemicycle home embodies the architect's principles of organic architecture in which the structure blends harmoniously with the natural landscape.