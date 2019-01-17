Richard Neutra's Iconic Chuey House
Richard Neutra's Iconic Chuey House
Full House view from the garden
Full House view from the garden
The Pavilion House's outer wall encircles a snaking courtyard that connects many of the home's interior spaces. After a step inside the lipstick red door, guests are greeted with an entrance into the home's exterior or to private patio on the left. Within that outer wall, both indoor and outdoor spaces appear to be one in the same.
The Pavilion House's outer wall encircles a snaking courtyard that connects many of the home's interior spaces. After a step inside the lipstick red door, guests are greeted with an entrance into the home's exterior or to private patio on the left. Within that outer wall, both indoor and outdoor spaces appear to be one in the same.
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.
Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan collaborated with New Haven, Connecticut, firm Gray Organschi on their midcentury-inspired New York vacation home.
Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan collaborated with New Haven, Connecticut, firm Gray Organschi on their midcentury-inspired New York vacation home.
The view as it appears today.
The view as it appears today.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
In a family's pint-size lake retreat in Austin, Texas, ipe siding and decking meet concrete floors and steeland-glass windows. Stained cyprus was used for the ceiling and soffit. The custom barn-style sliding door conceals the family's collection of giant inner tubes and other boating equipment.
In a family's pint-size lake retreat in Austin, Texas, ipe siding and decking meet concrete floors and steeland-glass windows. Stained cyprus was used for the ceiling and soffit. The custom barn-style sliding door conceals the family's collection of giant inner tubes and other boating equipment.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
The living space that features a freestanding fireplace looks out through a seated window that perfectly frames the yard.
The living space that features a freestanding fireplace looks out through a seated window that perfectly frames the yard.
Residence VDB-Belgium by Govaert&Vanhoutte Architects
Residence VDB-Belgium by Govaert&Vanhoutte Architects
Residence VDB-Belgium by Govaert&Vanhoutte Architects
Residence VDB-Belgium by Govaert&Vanhoutte Architects
An 8-by-12-foot piece of tempered glass on the front of the house serves as a window for the first-floor den and a railing for the second-floor office.
An 8-by-12-foot piece of tempered glass on the front of the house serves as a window for the first-floor den and a railing for the second-floor office.
“The sun rises behind the house and heats up the concrete mass during the morning, and [comes] through the front of the house in the afternoon; if need be the radiant energy warms up the house when temperatures drop in the evening,” says Thorsteinsson. Thanks to the thoughtful process, the couple was able to leave out the air-conditioning, and the house’s under-floor radiant heating system has turned out to be almost superfluous.
“The sun rises behind the house and heats up the concrete mass during the morning, and [comes] through the front of the house in the afternoon; if need be the radiant energy warms up the house when temperatures drop in the evening,” says Thorsteinsson. Thanks to the thoughtful process, the couple was able to leave out the air-conditioning, and the house’s under-floor radiant heating system has turned out to be almost superfluous.
A Frank sofa and chaise by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia furnish the main living space. The long tracking curtains are from JW Designs, and the leather Paulistano armchairs by Brazilian designer Paulo Mendes da Rocha are from Design Within Reach.
A Frank sofa and chaise by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia furnish the main living space. The long tracking curtains are from JW Designs, and the leather Paulistano armchairs by Brazilian designer Paulo Mendes da Rocha are from Design Within Reach.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Overhangs around the perimeter help prevent interior heat buildup and glare.
Overhangs around the perimeter help prevent interior heat buildup and glare.
Sloped ceilings, covered with stained Western red cedar, add warmth to the interior (bottom). “We set out to design using the best of what modernism has to offer, but to try to execute that in a way that is livable and home-like,” says architect Jonathan Feldman. The bedroom contains an A. Rudin bed and a Beau chair from Room &amp; Board. It opens onto a deck with an aluminum awning
Sloped ceilings, covered with stained Western red cedar, add warmth to the interior (bottom). “We set out to design using the best of what modernism has to offer, but to try to execute that in a way that is livable and home-like,” says architect Jonathan Feldman. The bedroom contains an A. Rudin bed and a Beau chair from Room &amp; Board. It opens onto a deck with an aluminum awning
Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Set cover photo