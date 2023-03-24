Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
f
Frank Eppling
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
Nestled along Savannah's Bacon Park Golf Course, just 20 minutes from downtown, the two-story property sits on a double-lot and is surrounded by countless mature trees.
A large concrete patio encloses the sparking pool, offering plenty of space to entertain.
In addition to the spa-inspired bath, the suite also has a walk-in closet and private balcony.
Original walnut walls continue to the upper-level living room, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pool in the backyard. The primary suite awaits down the hall.
A bright and airy kitchen is located adjacent to the main great room and comes with custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and all new high-end appliances.
5614 Sweetbriar Circle in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Kelli Weis of Sotheby's International Realty.