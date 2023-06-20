The living area has a PK22 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and a Float sofa and Zoe rug from Paola Lenti’s outdoor collection. Pietre Del Nord porcelain stoneware from Emser Tile runs from the patio through the house.
The living area has a PK22 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and a Float sofa and Zoe rug from Paola Lenti’s outdoor collection. Pietre Del Nord porcelain stoneware from Emser Tile runs from the patio through the house.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
Nearly every room has a Nest Mini, and the house also has a Nest Wi-Fi router, a Google Home Max sound system, and a Nest Thermostat.
In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
The dining area features a Roundish table from Maruni and Thonet 209 chairs.
“Part of what we love is curating a space and being surrounded by beautiful objects—we’re both huge fans of furniture,” explains resident Matthaeus Krenn.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
“The atrium is the first place you enter,” says Leidner. “Traditionally, it’s a hardscaped area with some potted plants, but we wanted it to be more like a full garden, right in the middle of the house.”
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
Twin Gable House floor plan
Set behind tall hedges and wrapped in ivy, the A-lister’s former home is a plant lover’s paradise.
Inside, crisp white walls pop against the wooden ceilings and floors. An oversized breakfast bar and central island separates the kitchen from the main living room.
The primary suite prioritizes intimate indoor-outdoor living, complete with a wall of bi-folding glass doors that open up to the manicured backyard gardens.
The second bedroom also offers direct outdoor access, as well as charming picture windows and a spacious reading area.
"Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just relaxing with family and friends, this space is perfect for enjoying the Southern California lifestyle,
This photo captures the openness of the backyard, though Paula has not taken any official shots of the back yet. "It's still a work in progress,
"There are little touches throughout the home that are unique and special to us, like the little stones and shells in the atrium,
"It's an extension of our living room,
The stripped ceilings reveal the original, dark-stained walnut beams.
Here, a weeping blue atlas cedar grows gracefully over the juniper ground cover.
This vintage carved wooden panel is by ERA Industries.
Vintage hanging wall cabinets: Designed by Florence Knoll for Knoll Int. Vintage Sofa: Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa for B&B Italia.
Greg did as much of the work himself as possible, hiring contractors
The original Jones & Emmons floor plan from 1964.
The interior is as open to its green spaces as the facade is closed to the street.