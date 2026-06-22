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Francisco Nogueira
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Wait Till You See the Pool at This Monolithic Portugal Home Asking $4M
Set in the Algarve region, the brutalist compound made of board-formed concrete is not your average countryside getaway.
In Portugal, Four Serene Holiday Homes Just Hit the Market Starting at €790K
Set in the Algarve, the properties have been revamped with crisp white interiors, sculptural archways, and pristine pools by the...
The Living Room? Beige. The Kitchen Island? That’s Beige, Too.
A Lisbon flat fully commits to one earthy hue, cultivating serenity in the city's historic center.