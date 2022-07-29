Danish architect and designer Sigurd Larsen teamed up with Raus to create a 193-square-foot cabin in Berlin, Germany, that lets city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and connect with nature.
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.
The interior is more suited for guest accommodations, prioritizing more space for the bed and bathroom and opting to remove the living area.
At the same size as the previous model, The Crow's Nest makes more use of the space with a larger bedroom area. A spiral staircase along the back leads to the rooftop deck.
At 160 square feet, The Anchor is truly a tiny home. Yet, the glass front doors, which swing 270 degrees and tuck along the side of the home, allow for more spacious indoor-outdoor living.