The spatial experience of Bridge House begins with the expansive motor court—shown here with architect Dan Brunn’s 1987 Porsche Carrera 3.2 in Guards Red. The motor court is covered in small pebbles that make a distinctive sound as they are driven over, which not only creates a fully immersive and sensory experience but invites drivers to slow down and embrace a different pace on arrival. “My affinity and love for cars inspired this driveway,” says Brunn. “It’s the first time we have been able to play with architecture, landscape, and automotive design all in one place.”