SubscribeSign In
Casa Cosmos floor plan
Casa Cosmos floor plan
Couch cushions designed by S-AR offer plush seating in the living area.
Couch cushions designed by S-AR offer plush seating in the living area.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.
The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.