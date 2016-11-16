In the living room, a black Carrara floor lamp by Alfredo Häberli for Luceplan echoes the shape of the column. The Jean Prouvé Trapèze desk is topped with a Kelvin LED lamp designed by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Flos. Books rest on a wood Zig Zag chair by Gerrit Rietveld. Renting the apartment was a dream come true for Claus, who founded his firm in Amsterdam, but had always wanted to live in Paris. “Why? Anyone who’s visited the city will know the answer—it’s self-explanatory,” he says. He currently spends most weekends in his second home—“I couldn’t live here permanently; I’d find it too overpowering,” Claus says. He frequently throws parties for fellow design aficionados. “It’s fantastic for entertaining, simply because most of my friends and contacts, as architecture fans, are thrilled to have a chance to spend time here.”