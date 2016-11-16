Photo by Jason Koxvold
Photo courtesy of Coral von Zumwalt
A series of black Muuto chairs—Fiber, Cover, Nerd, and Visu—surrounds a 70/70 table and white Ambit pendants, both by TAF Architects for Muuto.
Boffi faucets join sinks from Labour and Wait in the bathroom.
Prolific Dutch designer Danny Venlet rebuilds his roost in Brussels. A spare layout marks the master suite on the third floor. The rectangular KOS bathtub, integrated into an elevated plywood platform, pairs with Gert Van Der Vloet’s Cut Low lounge in Corian. The couple used elements of a photo they took of one of Venlet’s designs to create the graphic wall covering.
With bright red hair, Hill is a standout in a gray-glass 1960s building. Her coffee table is a French mail-sorting table with the legs cut down.
The master bedroom’s red light is a vintage piece from the 1950s.
A mix of polyethylene seating and rustic stonework is in the home's courtyard.
Outdoor lounge chairs by Richard Schultz sit on brick floors. The pool’s changing pavilion features a full bathroom.
Walker left the site in its natural state, but added grasses along the path to the entrance. For more ways to use grass in your home.
Aaron and Yuka Ruell transformed a Portland ranch house into a retro-inspired family home with plenty of spaces—like the trellised porch—for their four children to roam.
With his son, William, watching, architect Noah Walker tries out the floor-to-ceiling Schüco glass doors he integrated into a guesthouse he designed off an existing barn for Nathan Frankel, an amateur violinist, in Beverly Hills, California. The new portion features an open living-dining area. See more glass houses we love!
Just as the barn was extended and cantilevered over the sloped site, so too was the deck off the kitchen, which juts out toward the oak grove. “There are 125 coast live oaks on the property,” says Walker. “They’re beautiful trees, so why not exploit that?” See more ways to use oak in your home.
With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.
The cantilevered upper volume shades a deck on the ground floor.
An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
The geometric addition, with its cedar rain screen, is joined at the hip with the more traditional residence.
Light from two frosted windows fills the bathroom. The custom, stainless steel countertop sits atop a luxurious marble-encased bath by Caml Tomlin. The faucets are by Cabano.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
The entire living and dining space features tough polished concrete floors. The architects intentionally contrasted the darker concrete and veneered pantry against the neutral white walls and marble. This color play runs through the renovated areas.
A shaft of sunlight streams into the marble shower, through a glass atrium that connects the master suite to the outdoors while maintaining privacy; the fixtures are by Vola.
Givone sourced a slab of marble for the sink and countertop from Thompson Stone in Montague, New Jersey.
The countertop is Portuguese marble. A Purist faucet from Kohler also features a black matte finish. The pendant lights are vintage glass models, painted in black.
Pros: Marble is elegant, heat resistant, and comes in a range of colors. Cons: Its high price, especially for more unusual types like Calacatta marble (known for its purer white and bolder veining compared to more common marble like Carrara), means that it isn’t an option for everyone. It is also quite high maintenance, requiring regular resealing.
Greenawalt also clad the undersides of taller cabinets in marble to create an attractive aesthetic from every angle.
The columns and marble were incorporated at the donor’s decree. He reportedly called the former “symbolic of the discipline” and said if the latter “was good enough for the Lincoln Memorial, it was good enough for the school.”
In the living room, a black Carrara floor lamp by Alfredo Häberli for Luceplan echoes the shape of the column. The Jean Prouvé Trapèze desk is topped with a Kelvin LED lamp designed by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Flos. Books rest on a wood Zig Zag chair by Gerrit Rietveld. Renting the apartment was a dream come true for Claus, who founded his firm in Amsterdam, but had always wanted to live in Paris. “Why? Anyone who’s visited the city will know the answer—it’s self-explanatory,” he says. He currently spends most weekends in his second home—“I couldn’t live here permanently; I’d find it too overpowering,” Claus says. He frequently throws parties for fellow design aficionados. “It’s fantastic for entertaining, simply because most of my friends and contacts, as architecture fans, are thrilled to have a chance to spend time here.”
Concrete pillars are key in the event of a tidal wave.
With input from her clients, Barensfeld used a computer to generate the circular patterns that were carved into a pair of Cor-Ten steel screens with a water-jet cutter. The perforations allow light and the green of the surrounding Koi bamboo to filter into the space while preserving privacy.
When the Casali family gave Michael Krus and Prishram Jain of TACT Architecture free rein to work with unconventional materials, the architects responded by creating a geometric 4,300-square-foot smart home encased in aluminum panels by Agway Metals. The front facade features Cor-Ten steel fabricated by Praxy Cladding.
Wrapped in a folded Cor-ten steel curtain, the Walnut Residence has an unforgettable exterior that creates even more surprises indoors. Monti adds that much of the programming had to be pushed toward the front of the home to make room for the tree’s large canopy.
The second floor deck leads into an inviting living room. Throughout the home, green features are employed to achieve near-Passivhaus energy standards. Triple glazed Kneer-Südfenster windows are strong insulators, and polished concrete floors absorb and retain solar energy.
Showcasing his mastery of light, Monti designed these Cor-ten curtains to modulate the light that enters the home, creating a dappled effect all throughout the house. “Light is such a great resource in California and architects tend to lose that when they look into a space,” says Monti. Not one to waste any resource, Monti also re-purposed the circular cutouts into a staircase balustrade that adds an artistic element to the home.
