Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
The roofline of the Tind house prototype, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for prefab company Fiskarhedenvillan, has more conventional Swedish gables than the flat-roofed modernism of typical prefab units.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
Photo by Patrick Barta
“The house’s narrow footprint works for us in terms of maximum exposure to the lake,” says Gibbs (shown here with son Blake and dog Max on the shore of Lake Iosco). Glass walls and doors by Andersen also mean that Gibbs can keep a close eye on Blake when he’s playing in the yard. A plinth of reused bedrock found on the property has become an unintended place for active play.
A Simple Plan
A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
An Asymmetrical Prefab Home in Sweden
It took a mere six months—three in the factory and three on-site—for this prefab to come to fruition on the shore of Sweden’s Müsko Island.
Studio owner Joey Williams uses his space to work from home as an Austin-based media director.