SubscribeSign In
A view of the new space in London stock brick from the backyard.
A view of the new space in London stock brick from the backyard.
Avid gardener Graham and his partner, Steve, approached Amos Goldreich Architecture to expand their Victorian mid-terrace house in the Stroud Green Conservation Area of Haringey, North London. “The design revolves around the garden Graham has lovingly labored over for decades,” says the founder of the eponymous firm. The rear extension includes a bright and spacious kitchen with a terrazzo island and beams clad in oak. Glazed sliding doors and a bay window connect the interior to the yard.
Avid gardener Graham and his partner, Steve, approached Amos Goldreich Architecture to expand their Victorian mid-terrace house in the Stroud Green Conservation Area of Haringey, North London. “The design revolves around the garden Graham has lovingly labored over for decades,” says the founder of the eponymous firm. The rear extension includes a bright and spacious kitchen with a terrazzo island and beams clad in oak. Glazed sliding doors and a bay window connect the interior to the yard.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
In Sydney’s Russell Lea suburb, local firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate togetherness and a connection with the natural world. Throughout the dwelling, a circular motif facilitates a strong visual connection between the different spaces, both indoors and out. A large, round window nook that overlooks the backyard draws on the traditional Japanese concept of <i>shakkei</i>, in which a background landscape—or “borrowed scenery”—is incorporated into the composition of a garden.
shakkei
Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. A circular opening is a playful addition.
Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. A circular opening is a playful addition.
“Round windows felt like the most obvious choice. They don’t need any kind of lintel—they just work with gravity. The idea of this home as ‘a burrow’ called for a little rounded space to bring the outside in. The architecture enhances the garden, completing it rather than imposing on it.”
“Round windows felt like the most obvious choice. They don’t need any kind of lintel—they just work with gravity. The idea of this home as ‘a burrow’ called for a little rounded space to bring the outside in. The architecture enhances the garden, completing it rather than imposing on it.”
A timber display positioned below the porthole window in the living space offers a lookout for the owner’s cat.
A timber display positioned below the porthole window in the living space offers a lookout for the owner’s cat.
A “sit-out” extends the living space outdoors. The long, narrow plan of this space intentionally extends the linear footprint of the home.
A “sit-out” extends the living space outdoors. The long, narrow plan of this space intentionally extends the linear footprint of the home.
Located on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, the 5,920-square-foot UC House by architectural designer Daniela Bucio Sistos is grounded by a foyer with a raised, circular ceiling, which houses a tree that grows out from a hole in the floor at the center.
Located on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, the 5,920-square-foot UC House by architectural designer Daniela Bucio Sistos is grounded by a foyer with a raised, circular ceiling, which houses a tree that grows out from a hole in the floor at the center.
The Energy Star–rated 500 Series refrigerator from Bosch has attractive French doors and offers specialty water filtering and ice features. The Benchmark double-wall oven includes soft-close door hinges and a range of self-cleaning cycle options.
The Energy Star–rated 500 Series refrigerator from Bosch has attractive French doors and offers specialty water filtering and ice features. The Benchmark double-wall oven includes soft-close door hinges and a range of self-cleaning cycle options.
Husband-and-wife architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson built the home together.
Husband-and-wife architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson built the home together.
The addition’s two stories of cedar-framed sliding doors and window provide generous views of the house’s prized jacaranda tree. The addition’s polished concrete floor and white cladding extend into the garden, drawing occupants to the serene rear porch. There, they can relax on stools designed by Alvar Aalto and Charles Wilson while admiring the luscious greenery.
The addition’s two stories of cedar-framed sliding doors and window provide generous views of the house’s prized jacaranda tree. The addition’s polished concrete floor and white cladding extend into the garden, drawing occupants to the serene rear porch. There, they can relax on stools designed by Alvar Aalto and Charles Wilson while admiring the luscious greenery.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Rob Kennon Architects reimagined a California-style Bungalow in Melbourne’s Elwood suburb, taking inspiration from renowned Australian architect Sir Roy Grounds’s celebrated, modernist Hill House, which features a circular, glass-walled courtyard within a square of solid brick walls. The single-story extension to Elwood Bungalow similarly encloses a circular courtyard with an artfully planted garden.
Rob Kennon Architects reimagined a California-style Bungalow in Melbourne’s Elwood suburb, taking inspiration from renowned Australian architect Sir Roy Grounds’s celebrated, modernist Hill House, which features a circular, glass-walled courtyard within a square of solid brick walls. The single-story extension to Elwood Bungalow similarly encloses a circular courtyard with an artfully planted garden.
Albert Mo, cofounder of Australian firm Architects EAT, designed the long, low-slung Bellows House to be built top-to-bottom with concrete masonry blocks. The south end of the residence is U-shaped and encircles a private courtyard. The communal living spaces open to a north-facing garden where the family gathers and entertains.
Albert Mo, cofounder of Australian firm Architects EAT, designed the long, low-slung Bellows House to be built top-to-bottom with concrete masonry blocks. The south end of the residence is U-shaped and encircles a private courtyard. The communal living spaces open to a north-facing garden where the family gathers and entertains.
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
My Neighbor Totoro
The curved battened screen provides privacy for the master suite and gives the extension sculptural appeal.
The curved battened screen provides privacy for the master suite and gives the extension sculptural appeal.
Melbourne firm Splinter Society’s main goal for the Bungalow 8 renovation and expansion was to create "a more modern, free-flowing series of connected living spaces,
Melbourne firm Splinter Society’s main goal for the Bungalow 8 renovation and expansion was to create "a more modern, free-flowing series of connected living spaces,
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The interior spaces were designed to create an interesting geometry of interlinking planes that embrace and engage the raised grass courtyard on the northern edge of the house.
The interior spaces were designed to create an interesting geometry of interlinking planes that embrace and engage the raised grass courtyard on the northern edge of the house.
The large sliding doors are a telescoping design, which means they fit into one another and can therefore maximize the opening to the yard.
The large sliding doors are a telescoping design, which means they fit into one another and can therefore maximize the opening to the yard.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Architectural studio WALA revived a Federation-era bungalow in Melbourne with a two-level extension that incorporates a rear garden and addresses the home’s flood-prone site. At the rear of the home, full-height, sliding glass doors open to a raised deck that connects to a self-contained pavilion with a study and second living room. The large, rear courtyard is anchored by a Japanese maple tree that works to harmonize the old and new buildings.</span>
Architectural studio WALA revived a Federation-era bungalow in Melbourne with a two-level extension that incorporates a rear garden and addresses the home’s flood-prone site. At the rear of the home, full-height, sliding glass doors open to a raised deck that connects to a self-contained pavilion with a study and second living room. The large, rear courtyard is anchored by a Japanese maple tree that works to harmonize the old and new buildings.
A low wooden bench running along both sides of the extension is both functional and attractive.
A low wooden bench running along both sides of the extension is both functional and attractive.
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
A steel brise-soleil in the hallway by the stairwell highlights the play of shadow and light as the sun moves. The stair is made from the same fallen silk oak tree as the dining table. Using this found timber not only created a relationship with the site, but helped to control the budget.
A steel brise-soleil in the hallway by the stairwell highlights the play of shadow and light as the sun moves. The stair is made from the same fallen silk oak tree as the dining table. Using this found timber not only created a relationship with the site, but helped to control the budget.
C2X, the
C2X, the
The interior of the micro cabin is finished with pine plywood walls, ceiling, and floors that lend pattern and an organic quality. Stainless steel cabinetry, counters, and appliances in the kitchen offer a more industrial quality that balances the materiality of the wood.
The interior of the micro cabin is finished with pine plywood walls, ceiling, and floors that lend pattern and an organic quality. Stainless steel cabinetry, counters, and appliances in the kitchen offer a more industrial quality that balances the materiality of the wood.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
Inside, the small dwelling presents a sun-kissed atmosphere, complete with extensive glazing.
Inside, the small dwelling presents a sun-kissed atmosphere, complete with extensive glazing.
The blackened timber–clad cabin that arba designed in Longueil, Normandy, France, is marked by large glass doors, layered with wood slats that slide open and connect the home to its lush landscape.
The blackened timber–clad cabin that arba designed in Longueil, Normandy, France, is marked by large glass doors, layered with wood slats that slide open and connect the home to its lush landscape.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
Storage drawers and cabinets in the wall surround a nook with a built-in sofa in the living area. The wood-and-metal staircase, by Dolle Graz, is a customizable modular kit.
Storage drawers and cabinets in the wall surround a nook with a built-in sofa in the living area. The wood-and-metal staircase, by Dolle Graz, is a customizable modular kit.
John Wingfelder Architect reimagines this 1930s home from a dark and cramped house into a light and bright home. Abundant windows and high ceilings offer the perfect backdrop for the owner's many artworks. Additions to the back of the house, seen here, melt into the backyard area for indoor-outdoor living.
John Wingfelder Architect reimagines this 1930s home from a dark and cramped house into a light and bright home. Abundant windows and high ceilings offer the perfect backdrop for the owner's many artworks. Additions to the back of the house, seen here, melt into the backyard area for indoor-outdoor living.
The DeBoer’s vision was a seamless integration with the park made possible with mature plantings and careful planning of the landscape architecture. It took 11 days, a massive crane and and all hands on deck during the planting phase. One of the trees was brought in on a flatbed semi and weighed 7000 lbs!
The DeBoer’s vision was a seamless integration with the park made possible with mature plantings and careful planning of the landscape architecture. It took 11 days, a massive crane and and all hands on deck during the planting phase. One of the trees was brought in on a flatbed semi and weighed 7000 lbs!

28 more saves