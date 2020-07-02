The clients love the community atmosphere of Stoke Newington and wanted to extend their existing home rather than move. The lead architect for the project, George Bradley, lives on the same housing estate and can see the property from his window.
A wood-burning fireplace anchors the living area, while French doors open to a courtyard.
Built for a scholar, Casa Biblioteca is a sanctuary for reading, stargazing, and enjoying a cigar or two. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows light to freely flood the interior and illuminate its jewel-like structure.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
The new volume's orientation (away from the street and towards the skyline) preserves the historic continuity of the neighborhood.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
An open kitchen was rebuilt to face the rear courtyard. Contemporary features include a pop of color contrasting with teak veneer cabinetry and other wood tones.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
While Herbst doesn't typically construct step-in bathtubs, this project led the team to work on as small a scale as possible as to balance the supporting stilts.
The most important aspect of designing this home was capturing the views from every angle. By placing the home on stilts, Herbst was able to make the best use of the surroundings.
The semi-outdoor space extends the living room outward. Inside, a layer of glass sliding doors further facilitate breezes. The occupants can enjoy the sound and smell of rain behind shelter.
The sleek kitchen opens to dining area. A wood island is painted black to visually contrast against Himalayan marble countertops and lighter wood tones.
A bookcase was built along the 30-foot long anchor wall in the large living space. The shelves are inset several inches away from the glass walls on either side, intended to create a floating effect that mirrors the way the house itself floats above the ground.
The master bathroom continues many themes found throughout the rest of the home. Dense ipe wood, which clads the exterior and porch columns, was also chosen to line the shower floor, while lightly oiled cherry makes up the bathroom cabinetry.
The master bath includes an envy-worthy cedar soaking tub from Roberts Hot Tubs.
The vanity area in the master bathroom is open, allowing light and air to circulate. The bathroom vanities are custom made by Jerry Short Cabinets with hardware from Rocky Mountain Hardware.
The master bedroom has a Restoration Hardware bed, wall sconces from Designer Metal Works, and a wall of windows.
Music is one of the family's passions, and this barn was built with family jam sessions in mind.
The dining area features a Jason Wein Cooper River Diamond chandelier, Emile chairs from Zele, and a custom-made table.
Cantilevered out over the hillside the residence, which also serves as the couple's primary residence, is threaded between the trees, anchored by its concrete foundation which stops just short of the tree’s roots.
The Martello Tower Y is one of approximately a hundred Martello towers built in the early 19th century along the British coastline to defend against Napoleon's army.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
The home features a beautiful garden, designed and landscaped by Marpa.
The kitchen bar counter extends out to the patio, creating a great space for entertaining.
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
A fully glazed corridor allows the owner to enjoy the autumn foliage outdoors.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
The kitchen features an elegant, rustic vibe.
In 2018, this property was gently refreshed with a new "free-spirited" bathroom, with a sizable double vanity. Two circular mirrors catch the eye, standing out among the tall, rectangular windows behind.