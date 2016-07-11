Hotel Marqués de Riscal—This is a smart fusion of award-winning wine and avant-garde architecture. Spain’s Rioja vino is a favorite for many, and a visit to the region makes for an interesting trip in rural Spain, especially if staying at Hotel Maqués de Riscal. The hotel’s flamboyant style is signature Gehry, who has left his artistic imprint on other parts of the country as well. Photo by: HaSHe Where: Spain’s Rioja wine country What: Luxury hotel and vineyard Designed by: Frank O. Gehry