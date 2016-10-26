Small House in an Olive Grove Geyserville, California The owners of this one bedroom house, designed by Cooper Joseph Studio and located on an agricultural property, wanted an energy-efficient building that utilized views of the surrounding valley and integrated with the rustic countryside. At a mere 850-square feet, the house is anchored into the steep hillside with a series of concrete retaining walls. The site strategy incorporates cascading decks embracing the slope, relating the inside and outside at every level. Photo by Elliot Kaufman.