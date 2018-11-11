A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
The cross-axis bridge is faced with full-height glazing to overlook views of the pond.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
