ADU: Building shape and material become identity Turfstone pavers laid in herringbone pattern and it generates natural edges for the landscape. The gravels contrast with the pattern. Functionally, the turfstone permeable paver allows rainwater to be gradually filtered back into the soil naturally, resulting in the control and stabilization of soil erosion. The volume initiated from a minimum length of overhang by the code is created into an angled geometry. It is attractive and functional.