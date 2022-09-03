SubscribeSign In
ADU: Building shape and material become identity Turfstone pavers laid in herringbone pattern and it generates natural edges for the landscape. The gravels contrast with the pattern. Functionally, the turfstone permeable paver allows rainwater to be gradually filtered back into the soil naturally, resulting in the control and stabilization of soil erosion. The volume initiated from a minimum length of overhang by the code is created into an angled geometry. It is attractive and functional.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The wood screen continues at the back of the house. The spacing on the slats was very carefully thought out so as to disguise the sheen of the waterproofing membrane beneath it.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
Sun loungers are integrated into the roof terrace, which features timber decking and lush landscaping.
The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
The monolithic brick home in Mexico City by Esrawe Studio looks imposing from the street, but its enormous pivoting door opens to a courtyard that feels like a lush oasis.
The architects designed the outdoor courtyards to "define the internal geometry of the house," Morales explains.
The exterior palette of the rear addition is clean and modern. Smooth white stucco walls are punctuated by grey aluminum windows and corrugated aluminum panels. “These two materials frame the landscape that will grow between and around them,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
A wood walkway connects the two volumes.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
The designers used wood sparingly for maximum effect, like the cedar siding on the front and back exteriors. The main facade offers a glimpse through the house to the backyard, which was made larger by placing the garage closer to the street. “We hosted a concert and had people sitting inside and in front of the pool,” says Jaclyn. “The house completely lends itself to entertaining small and large groups alike.”
The windows are by Jeld-Wen, and the metal roof is by Galvalume. “I feel lucky to contribute to the architectural diversity in the neighborhood with something truly of this moment that got built despite the odds,” says Marsha.
Brookline Residence in Brookline, Massachusetts
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
The perennial front porch, re-imagined as a seamless extension of the home's interior.
Recently retired and ready to downsize, Paul and Melonie Brophy found a lot in Palo Alto that gave them the chance to start fresh. Their glass, concrete, and wood house, designed by Feldman Architecture, seems to float above a landscape by Bernard Trainor. Of the board-formed concrete wall, architect Taisuke Ikegami says, "It connects the building to the ground plane while allowing the house to be a landscape element."
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The backyard has a zero-edge swimming pool and a spacious lounge area with a fire pit. There's also a high privacy wall topped by a perfectly manicured privacy hedge.
