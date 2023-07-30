SubscribeSign In
A loster screen mediates the sun’s rays as it filters in to the living areas from the west at sunset, gently illuminating the natural teak wood that in turn balances the home’s dark palette.
A loster screen mediates the sun’s rays as it filters in to the living areas from the west at sunset, gently illuminating the natural teak wood that in turn balances the home’s dark palette.
Freestanding lamps from Foscarini are joined by wooden furniture pieces crafted in Indonesian and a selection of objects collected from around the world throughout the couple’s relationship.
Freestanding lamps from Foscarini are joined by wooden furniture pieces crafted in Indonesian and a selection of objects collected from around the world throughout the couple’s relationship.
Junipero House is both open to the elements and protected from their unfiltered impacts. All rooms are bestowed with their own private terrace and garden views or access.
Junipero House is both open to the elements and protected from their unfiltered impacts. All rooms are bestowed with their own private terrace and garden views or access.