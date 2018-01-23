Cottage A
Cottage A
Cottage A
Cottage A
Cottage A
Cottage A
Cottage B
Cottage B
Cottage B
Cottage B
Parking View
Parking View
Library Interior
Library Interior
Side Yard View
Side Yard View
Walk Street View
Walk Street View
Back Alley View
Back Alley View
Concept Rendering
Concept Rendering
Concept Rendering
Concept Rendering
Atrium View
Atrium View
Set cover photo