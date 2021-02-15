Built for an aging married couple, Red Roof House champions a style of regional architecture that accommodates their culture and lifestyle. The multiuse ground floor provides space for bicycle repair, a living room, a kitchen, a traditional outdoor woodstove, bedrooms, and cooking and meal preparation facilities. Instead of one major courtyard, three outdoor spaces in the front, middle, and back of the home connect indoor to out. A rooftop garden provides produce for every meal while providing a layer of insulation that’s far better than the steel roofs of nearby homes.