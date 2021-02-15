Built for an aging married couple, Red Roof House champions a style of regional architecture that accommodates their culture and lifestyle. The multiuse ground floor provides space for bicycle repair, a living room, a kitchen, a traditional outdoor woodstove, bedrooms, and cooking and meal preparation facilities. Instead of one major courtyard, three outdoor spaces in the front, middle, and back of the home connect indoor to out. A rooftop garden provides produce for every meal while providing a layer of insulation that’s far better than the steel roofs of nearby homes.
The Twist by Bjarke Ingels Group is a museum that hovers over the Randselva River, adding a second, spectacular water crossing to Norway’s Kistefos sculpture park. Visitors can wander through the bridge’s shifting volumes, peering out at the forested landscape through a full-width glass wall that twists upwards as one moves from North to South across the river. Aluminum panels stack like a fan to create a mesmerizing spiraling effect. “Wherever you look, you see arches and curves, Fibonacci spirals and saddle shapes, but when you look closer you realize that everything is created from straight lines—straight sheets of aluminum, straight boards of wood. It’s an expressive organic sculpture composed of rational repetitive elements,” says Bjarke Ingels.
Hidden in a eucalyptus forest on the edge of a lotus pond, Garden Hotpot Restaurant is a destination touting Chengdu’s hotpot food culture. To pay respects to the unique environment—the area is known as “green lung”—MUDA omitted walls from the design, instead using pillars and boards to form a semitransparent structure. The wavy restaurant emulates steam rising from a hotpot as it peacefully traces the outline of the lake. With simplified, low-cost building methods, the architects achieved a durable but sensitive design that pays great respect to the natural environment.
Once home to a cow named Sivk—Lavender, in English—a refurbished barn is now a homestead on a hill above the Slovenian city of Trieste. The updated structure retains many of its original elements, like stone window and door frames, oak roof beams, and a time-worn facade. Across the garden, a new single-story in-law unit in iron and concrete supplements the existing structure. In time, and as the garden grows, the project will age into the landscape—with the patinated barn from yore melding old and new against the Mediterranean landscape.
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean’s surface. The tilted concrete tube gives the impression that it’s sliding into the sea. “The idea was to make a tube that would bring people from above sea level down under the sea,” lead architect Rune Grasdal told Dezeen. “That transition is easy to understand, but it’s also the most effective way to do it. It also feels secure, but you don’t feel trapped.” The angle was also designed with the building’s aquatic neighbors in mind. Over time the structure will become part of its environment, acting as an artificial reef. Marine research tools like cameras have been installed outside the restaurant to help scientists learn about the population, behavior, and diversity of the species living in this part of the North Atlantic.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
