DISAPPEAR RETREAT dissolves the ecological footprint and provides seamless living with nature. Imagine it is -25˚F on a typical winter morning in northern Minnesota, yet no heating is required. Reducing the heating load by 95% using passive methods is a critical strategy to achieve zero-energy. A minimalist palette and layout keeps the focus on the beautiful surroundings, offering a meditative experience. This model has a built-in bed/sofa with storage, toilet, sink, shower, and refrigerator drawer.