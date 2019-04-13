DISAPPEAR RETREAT dissolves the ecological footprint and provides seamless living with nature. Imagine it is -25˚F on a typical winter morning in northern Minnesota, yet no heating is required. Reducing the heating load by 95% using passive methods is a critical strategy to achieve zero-energy. A minimalist palette and layout keeps the focus on the beautiful surroundings, offering a meditative experience. This model has a built-in bed/sofa with storage, toilet, sink, shower, and refrigerator drawer.
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
The Haven is one of the nine models available to residents at Village Farm . This modern designed tiny home features a king sized bedroom, full size bathroom , and covered front porch. If you love industrial accents , then you'll love The Haven.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
Vo chose a simple material palette to highlight the green plants.
