All the rooms are cross-ventilated and a central stairwell skylight is designed to be opened in order to flush out hot air.
Robinson punched two large openings through the primary wall in the center of the house to create a larger, more inviting living environment. The kitchen includes white oak flooring, rift-cut white oak veneer cabinets, and ceramic tile from Heath.
The exterior of the Phoenix Passive House is lined with locally milled cedar siding. With a dual-wall construction, the structure is covered with an Agepan weather protective barrier—also known as wax-impregnated fiberboard. The triple-paned windows were fabricated in Seattle and framed with Oregon-grown FSC certified wood. They’re outfitted with automated exterior solar shades. Additionally, the house is prewired for a car charging station.
The narrow kitchen is brightened by a soft material palette. A burnished concrete countertop flows like a waterfall into the Blackbutt timber flooring. The translucent blue Poly Pop pendant is by Tokenlights.