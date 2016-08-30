The exterior of the Phoenix Passive House is lined with locally milled cedar siding. With a dual-wall construction, the structure is covered with an Agepan weather protective barrier—also known as wax-impregnated fiberboard. The triple-paned windows were fabricated in Seattle and framed with Oregon-grown FSC certified wood. They’re outfitted with automated exterior solar shades. Additionally, the house is prewired for a car charging station.