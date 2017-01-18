The Scyon Axon cladding of this gabled Melbourne addition gleams at midday. Designer Dan Gayfer punctuated the facade with sliding glass doors and a row of windows to fill the narrow home with sunlight.
The 1994 Globus chair was selected for the new pavilion at the Milwaukee Art Museu, designed by Santiago Calatrava. "This image was shot on the day of the biggest snow storm in 15 years," says Jon.
The dynamics of the sea bath change through the day as the sun crosses the sky and casts shadows along the platforms. At night, the bath is illuminated by floodlights. Photo by Åke E:son Lindman.
Chandler City Hall; Chandler, Arizona SmithGroupJJR Considering the environment and Chandler citizens, the team at SmithGroupJJR focused on designing a community courtyard. The courtyard is filled with desert plants and permeable ground cover, both of which reconnect the town with its rural heritage and promote water conservation. Additionally, the west side of the building features a “Turbulent Shade:” a hinged structure with 1,800 perforated stainless steel panels to protect the building from the sun.
