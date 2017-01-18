Chandler City Hall; Chandler, Arizona SmithGroupJJR Considering the environment and Chandler citizens, the team at SmithGroupJJR focused on designing a community courtyard. The courtyard is filled with desert plants and permeable ground cover, both of which reconnect the town with its rural heritage and promote water conservation. Additionally, the west side of the building features a “Turbulent Shade:” a hinged structure with 1,800 perforated stainless steel panels to protect the building from the sun.