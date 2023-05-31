SubscribeSign In
Inside, a soaring, vaulted ceiling enhances the home's sense of space, while oversized windows and sliding glass doors extend the main living areas outdoors to the side patio.
Inside, a soaring, vaulted ceiling enhances the home's sense of space, while oversized windows and sliding glass doors extend the main living areas outdoors to the side patio.
Custom stained concrete floors continue to the dining area, located steps from the kitchen.
Custom stained concrete floors continue to the dining area, located steps from the kitchen.
In addition to a covered dining area, the fenced-in backyard also features a sparkling pool.
In addition to a covered dining area, the fenced-in backyard also features a sparkling pool.
The primary bathroom offers a deep, jetted tub, a towel heater, and terrazzo tile flooring.
The primary bathroom offers a deep, jetted tub, a towel heater, and terrazzo tile flooring.