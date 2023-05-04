Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
The home's interior cabinets, closets and bathroom vanities are also made of metal.