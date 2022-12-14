The new en suite bath features two-tone, gray-and-white tiles to match the two-tone paintwork in the original house and the two-tone plasterboard on the extension. Metal detailing wraps around the arched mirror above the timber vanity.
The first phase of the remodel enlarged the footprint in the main bathroom, which pairs marble hex tile on the floor with Fireclay tile on the walls. The mirrors were $506 from Rejuvenation, and the sconces are by Nino Shea Design ($660 for three).
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.