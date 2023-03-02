The insulated glass at the front of the house was glazed on-site. “The result is far more glass and far less mullion than in a typical glass wall,” says Alter.
A sauna that looks out to the lake.
Corner Window
Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.
Detail at front bay window corner.
Like Irving Gill’s Dodge House, Zamarbide’s dwelling is designed to capture changing shadows and daylight with its minimalist surfaces while framing views through arched windows.
Windows are deeply recessed into the home's original masonry walls, which are thick and solid. Martins | Afonso Atelier de Design opted to clad the frames of the windows with wood and create sitting nooks that take advantage of this depth.
The stretch of windows on this wall is over 42 feet long. An Atollo table lamp sits on the counter.
Openings in the slats connect to the apartment’s HVAC system. “The wooden panels between the living room and the master suite hides all the air conditioning equipment and can be opened anytime,” says the firm.
“All window openings have reveals formed by the walls folding into them, which increases the light refraction coming into the rooms,” explain the architects.
Glass panels in the hallway frame outdoor views and create an expansive sense of the property.
Large glass doors slide open to reveal views of forest canopy to the east. “This strategic design device is used consistently throughout the house to extend spaces beyond their modest proportion,” note the architects.