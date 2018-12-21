Subscribe to Dwell
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
The lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, very private, and totally unassuming from the front circular driveway entrance.
The home features built-ins like this bookshelf in the living space.
The L-shaped home is a classic example of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian style.
