Howard and Shumate in the living room, where Commune designer Steven Johanknecht introduced custom built-in daybeds with storage beneath. The carpet-fragment pillows are from Commune, as is the table, designed by Joshua Tree–based sculptor Alma Allen. The poster is by Mike Mills.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.
A series of levels gives the house a sense of separation between the main rooms.
LW73A by New Moon. Hand-knotted in Nepal, the vegetable-dyed wool rug translates traditional Navajo flat-weave designs into a plush form.
The stars of the living room are a pair of pink Bird chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll. Both the marble-topped occasional table and the wood table are vintage, the antique rugs are from Morocco, a Low Pad chair by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini sits near the fireplace, and the brass-and-steel coffee table was designed by Poorter and Holdrinet.
In the living room, an 18th century jajim, purchased in Istanbul, hangs behind a Molteni & C sofa covered in woven linen with mohair pillows. The wool rug is from California Carpets.
In the flat’s living room, midcentury modern art and furniture harmonize with the rich floor tiles, opulent molded ceilings. and original pine wood doors. Prints by Gordon Matta-Clark line the wall near a 1950s Danish dining table that’s paired with Eames chairs. A painting by Kuuti Lavonen hangs above a pink chair and ottoman by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Three small pavilions connected by a deck form a summer retreat that balances privacy with a panoramic view—all in less than 900 square feet. Among the three pavilions are the standard comforts of any home: a kitchen, living space, and dining area are situated in an open floor plan in the main cabin, where a collection of vintage pieces—including leather lounge chairs from Belgium and a modern fireplace by Preway (whose chimney stretches into the tall ceilings)—mix with white Bertoia wire chairs and Noguchi table lamps.
The deceptive simplicity of the dining table and chairs, by Piet Hein Eek, and Tufty Time sofa by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia, enhance the authentic feeling created by the old gallery-style middle floor, supported by massive 400-year-old beams.
A Hans Wegner Shell chair by Carl Hansen & Søn outfits the living room, which is defined by a steel beam painted sharp red.
To increase the illusion of space, the architect raised the ceiling height and installed window treatments that let in plenty of light. “The singular use of [pine wood] also enhances the perception of space and provides dual cost-benefits,” Cousins says. “Plywood is affordable and readily available, and much of the joinery was designed to be constructed by a carpenter, further minimizing construction costs.”
The front parlor is a visitor’s first hint of the mix of furniture Tina Seidenfaden Busck has assembled for her showroom the Apartment. A pouffe from Azucena is matched with an array of vintage pieces: a Beni Ourain rug from Morocco, a mirrored chest of drawers from France, and a Finn Juhl Poet sofa. The next room houses a vintage Tulip table and chairs by Eero Saarinen and a Tube Chandelier by Michael Anastassiades. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
This living room is lit by three protruding skylights angled to catch morning and afternoon light. Photo by Raimund Koch.
The kitchen and double height living room is steps from the pool. The heated floors are made of recycled arbutus—small flowering trees that were blown down.
In the bedroom, walls painted with benjaminmoore.com Aura matte paint complement the insulated concrete panels that clad the exterior walls. The floors are walnut, and sealed with Osmo Polyx-Oil, a finish made with sunflower, soybean, and thistle oil.
Keeping the white walls mostly bare also helped the apartment feel less cramped. Instead, a vintage Danish credenza offers a contained space on which to display small framed art works and other unique objects.
Farca furnished the living room with a Serge Mouille three-arm floor lamp, custom sofas from EF Collection, and Surface tables by Vincent Van Duysen for B&B Italia.
The centerpiece of the addition is a new anthracite “iron lace” staircase, which was loosely inspired by wooden circle motifs found in the house’s original entryway.
In the living room, furnishings include a cherry-wood dresser by Rune Bruun Johansen, a vintage wicker lounge chair from Italy, and a Ludvig Pontoppidan settee. The round Lens table is by McCollin Bryan. Lighting includes a circa-1950s Venini Poliedri chandelier and French floral wall sconces from the 1930s. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
“As you can see, I’ve never been a minimalist,” says Nunnerley. She compares designing to being a jazz musician, working with the basics and then improvising. “We talk about riffs in jazz, and how those riffs appear in design, how you go up and down the scale, and make interesting juxtapositions.” Pieces that might appear miscellaneous elsewhere create harmony here. The area around the fireplace includes a huge Senufo guardian bird sculpture from the Ivory Coast, a pair of 1930s Italian Osvaldo Borsani armchairs, and a curved, low table in eggshell-and-lacquer from the 1970s.
Warm tones and soft surfaces characterize the living room of the R+F apartment in Bellem, Belgium. (Check back next week to see the full story of this converted factory building posted online!) With its inviting fireplace and piles of blankets, this cozy room is most alluring to design buffs that love a relaxing night in. You are driven and focused during the day, so the clean, hard, modern lines of this room appeal to your desire for organization; but when you come home, all you want is to curl up on the couch with a book or the TV remote to unwind from the stress of the day.
“[We wanted to] discover and leverage the latent potential hidden under all the unpleasantness,” Young says. “The living room had a nice scale to it. The orientation was set up with a good relationship to the sun and the yard.” A custom sofa and vintage chairs surround a Platner table.
A Danish sofa, designer unknown, is set against an accent wall painted in Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball. As the local dealer for Anastassiades, the Apartment contains various pieces of his work, including the Mobile Chandelier 5 (2011), the Ball vase in cast brass (2006), and the wall-mounted Beauty Mirror (2010). The vintage Boucherouite rug is from Morocco. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
Limitations—even in choice of wardrobe—fuel the creative fires of Dutch master Karel Martens. His influential graphic design career spans nearly half a century, and he continues to explore new ground.
PS=Janna Lufkin
