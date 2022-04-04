The multiple double-glazed apertures of the addition situates the kitchen in close connection to the backyard garden.
“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
A vestibule attached to the front of the house updates the style and creates a transition to the street and front garden.
“Many of the houses in the development aren’t too different from the city or suburbs,” says Kilpatrick. “One of our goals was for this project to have a rural feel.”
Because of the way the home is sited, breeze is drawn from one screened porch throught to the other. In the heat of the summer, the homeowners leave the windows open all day to pull in air that keeps the house cool through the evening.
The railings in the casitas echo the details of the main house. The stair treads are painted the same dusty blue as the loft floor. These tiny bunkhouses are designed to sleep a family of four, and also house a little kitchenette and bathroom.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
Playfulness is a big part of the office atmosphere. Here, Wilkins and Paterson take a basketball break.
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
On a tranquil site in Skulte Parish, Latvia, prefab manufacturer Manta North delivered a compact home for Laura Dislere and Maris Locmelis. The land has been in Laura’s family for generations.
The house is balanced atop a rocky slope. “Not one millimeter of rock was blasted away,” says Rickard, who deferred to the topography in his design.
The 111 House is designed to be open, bright and modern. With an open floor plan it's great for relaxing, socializing or using as a home base as you explore Portland, Oregon.